Tennis: Shanghai Masters Result

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) result from the ATP Shanghai Masters on Sunday:

Final

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x16) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8)

