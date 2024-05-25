Open Menu

Tennis: Strasbourg WTA Results

Published May 25, 2024

Tennis: Strasbourg WTA results

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) results from the WTA tournament in Strasbourg on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Danielle Collins (USA x3) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2

Madison Keys (USA x4) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x5) 6-1, 6-3

Quarter-finals

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x1) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

