Tennis: Strasbourg WTA Results
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) results from the WTA tournament in Strasbourg on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Danielle Collins (USA x3) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
Madison Keys (USA x4) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x5) 6-1, 6-3
Quarter-finals
Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x1) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2
Recent Stories
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises
EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc
Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors
LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear
PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner
Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM
More Stories From World
-
Pandemic agreement talks end without deal7 minutes ago
-
Barcelona sack 'proud' coach Xavi after trophyless season17 minutes ago
-
EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc52 minutes ago
-
Top UN court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive1 hour ago
-
Armenia returns four border villages to Azerbaijan3 hours ago
-
Ex-regulator confirmed as new chief of Brazil's Petrobras3 hours ago
-
China warns of Taiwan 'war' as military drills encircle island4 hours ago
-
ICJ orders Israel to immediate stop war in Gaza6 hours ago
-
Top UN court starts ruling on bid to order Israel to halt campaign in Gaza6 hours ago
-
Putin visit to N.Korea 'being prepared': Kremlin6 hours ago
-
Beaten Leverkusen hope to 'find themselves' in German Cup final6 hours ago
-
Passengers had seconds to react as turbulence hit Singapore flight6 hours ago