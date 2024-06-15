Open Menu

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) results in the Stuttgart ATP tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x7) - walkover

Jack Draper (GBR x6) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x4) 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/1)

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x5) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x3) 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 - retired

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4, 7-5

