Tennis: Stuttgart ATP Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) results in the Stuttgart ATP tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x7) - walkover
Jack Draper (GBR x6) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x4) 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/1)
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x5) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x3) 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 - retired
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4, 7-5
Recent Stories
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
More Stories From World
-
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies24 minutes ago
-
Germany in early goal rush as Euro 2024 kicks off34 minutes ago
-
UNHCR warns against apathy, inaction amid spike in forced displacement44 minutes ago
-
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results44 minutes ago
-
Aberg, Cantlay, Pavon fight for US Open lead as rivals falter54 minutes ago
-
Putin says almost 700,000 Russian troops fighting in Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Germany stick with Neuer in Euro 2024 opener, McTominay starts for Scotland1 hour ago
-
Detry grabs US Open lead while McIlroy stumbles1 hour ago
-
USA into T20 World Cup Super Eights, Pakistan out, after rain strikes again1 hour ago
-
Germany v Scotland Euro 2024 starting line-ups1 hour ago
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales to attend King's birthday parade1 hour ago
-
US Supreme Court strikes down ban on gun 'bump stocks'1 hour ago