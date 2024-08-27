Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 1 Results - 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Tennis: US Open day 1 results - 1st update

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Monday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Bu Yunchaokete (CHN) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-2

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Jan Choinski (GBR) 6-2, 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

Shang Juncheng (CHN) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x27) 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Ugo Humbert (FRA x17) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Francisco Comesana (ARG) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-3

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2

Mitchell Krueger (USA) bt Hugo Grenier (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

Ben Shelton (USA x13) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS x28) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 7-5, 6-2, 6-3

Women

1st rd

Paula Badosa (ESP x26) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-0, 6-3

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5)

Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) 6-2 - retired

Elina Svitolina (UKR x27) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) bt Océane Dodin (FRA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

Tatjana Maria (GER) bt Solana Sierra (ARG) 6-2, 6-3

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 6-2, 6-0

Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Erika Andreeva (RUS) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)

Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x32) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4

Donna Vekic (CRO x24) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-4, 6-4

Greet Minnen (BEL) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 7-5

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x12) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 6-2, 6-4

