Tennis: US Open Day 12 Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Tennis: US Open day 12 results

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) US Open results on Friday, the 12th day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeding):

Women's Doubles

Final

Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko (UKR/LAT x7) bt Kristina Mladenovic/Zhang Shuai (FRA/CHN) 6-4, 6-3

