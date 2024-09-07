Tennis: US Open Day 12 Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Reluctant Roglic climbs back into Vuelta overall lead11 minutes ago
-
England's Wood out for rest of 2024 with elbow injury21 minutes ago
-
Britain's Storey secures 19th Paralympic gold in road race21 minutes ago
-
Ton-up Pope back in the runs as England make Sri Lanka struggle21 minutes ago
-
Ton-up Pope back in the runs as England make Sri Lanka struggle31 minutes ago
-
Record-breaker Inglis's century sets-up Australia's T20 series win over Scotland31 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka, Pegula clash for US Open title after private heartbreak31 minutes ago
-
Woodhall wins first Paralympic gold, Storey takes 19th31 minutes ago
-
Pope returns to form as England press on against Sri Lanka in 3rd Test41 minutes ago
-
Malaysia Airlines finds 'potential issue' on A350-900 engine41 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard51 minutes ago
-
Greece logs hottest summer on record: researchers1 hour ago