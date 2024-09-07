Tennis: US Open Day 12 Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) US Open results on Friday, the 12th day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeding):
Men's Singles
Semi-finals
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Jack Draper (GBR x25) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
Women's Doubles
Final
Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko (UKR/LAT x7) bt Kristina Mladenovic/Zhang Shuai (FRA/CHN) 6-4, 6-3
