Tennis: US Open Day 12 Results - 1st Update

Published September 07, 2024

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) US Open results on Friday, the 12th day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeding):

Men's Singles

Semi-finals

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Jack Draper (GBR x25) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2

Women's Doubles

Final

Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko (UKR/LAT x7) bt Kristina Mladenovic/Zhang Shuai (FRA/CHN) 6-4, 6-3

