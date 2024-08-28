Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 2 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 01:00 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Tuesday, the second day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x19) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

David Goffin (BEL) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x22) 7-6 (9/7), 6-1, 7-5

Mariano Navone (ARG) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-1, 6-3, 6-2

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) bt Timofey Skatov (KAZ) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3)

Women

1st rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x25) bt Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-2, 6-0

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 0-6, 6-1, 7-5

Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Danielle Collins (USA x11) 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

Sara Errani (ITA) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 3-6, 6-0, 6-4

Katie Boulter (GBR x31) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

Jessika Ponchet (FRA) bt Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-4, 6-1

Karolina Muchova (CZE) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 6-3, 7-5

