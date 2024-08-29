Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 3 Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024

Tennis: US Open day 3 results

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)

Women

2nd rd

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x8) 6-4, 7-5

Paula Badosa (ESP x26) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-3, 7-5

Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-4, 6-0

Madison Keys (USA x14) bt Maya Joint (AUS) 6-4, 6-0

Elise Mertens (BEL x33) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3, 6-2

More Stories From World