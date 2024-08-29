Tennis: US Open Day 3 Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 01:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x29) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
Jirí Lehecka (CZE x32) bt Mitchell Krueger (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x21) 6-1, 2-0 - retired
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)
Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 - retired
Women
2nd rd
Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x8) 6-4, 7-5
Paula Badosa (ESP x26) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-3, 7-5
Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-4, 6-0
Madison Keys (USA x14) bt Maya Joint (AUS) 6-4, 6-0
Elise Mertens (BEL x33) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3, 6-2
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From World
-
Paris Paralympics open in City of Light2 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'2 minutes ago
-
Juve confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta2 minutes ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights1 hour ago
-
PetroSaudi execs get Swiss jail terms over $1.8 bn 1MDB fraud6 hours ago
-
Yemen floods leave 12 dead, 21 missing: Huthi media6 hours ago
-
Mauritania and Spain pledge cooperation on migration7 hours ago
-
Serbia expects to ink French fighter jet deal during Macron visit7 hours ago
-
Ghouls, Gotham and Gaga as Venice Film Festival opens8 hours ago
-
Thailand has suffered 'judicial coup': opposition leader8 hours ago
-
Israel launches deadly West Bank operation as Gaza war drags on6 hours ago
-
Discus great Greaves eyes magnificent seventh Paralympic medal8 hours ago