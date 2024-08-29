Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 3 Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Tennis: US Open day 3 results - collated

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/3)

Shang Juncheng (CHN) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)

Francisco Comesana (ARG) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x17) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), 6-1

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x18) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x29) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 4-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Jirí Lehecka (CZE x32) bt Mitchell Krueger (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x21) 6-1, 2-0 - retired

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)

Ben Shelton (USA x13) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 - retired

Alexei Popyrin (AUS x28) bt Pedro Martínez (ESP) 6-2, 6-4, 6-0

Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 - retired

Women

2nd rd

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x8) 6-4, 7-5

Paula Badosa (ESP x26) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-3, 7-5

Victoria Azarenka (BLR x20) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-1, 6-4

Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-0, 6-4

Emma Navarro (USA x13) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-1, 6-1

Marta Kostyuk (UKR x19) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 7-6 (12/10), 6-1

Elina Svitolina (UKR x27) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-1, 6-2

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-4, 6-0

Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Erika Andreeva (RUS) 6-7 (3/7), 6-1, 6-2

Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-4, 6-0

Donna Vekic (CRO x24) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-5, 6-1

Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x12) 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)

Madison Keys (USA x14) bt Maya Joint (AUS) 6-4, 6-0

Elise Mertens (BEL x33) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3, 6-2

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x29) bt Iva Jovic (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-3, 6-1

Related Topics

USA Victoria Ruse Brandon Ita Mitchell Madison Casper US Open

Recent Stories

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

2 minutes ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

39 minutes ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

4 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

5 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

5 hours ago
realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

5 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

19 hours ago

More Stories From World