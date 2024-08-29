Tennis: US Open Day 3 Results - Collated
Published August 29, 2024
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/3)
Shang Juncheng (CHN) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)
Francisco Comesana (ARG) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x17) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), 6-1
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x18) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x29) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 4-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
Jirí Lehecka (CZE x32) bt Mitchell Krueger (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x21) 6-1, 2-0 - retired
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)
Ben Shelton (USA x13) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 - retired
Alexei Popyrin (AUS x28) bt Pedro Martínez (ESP) 6-2, 6-4, 6-0
Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 - retired
Women
2nd rd
Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x8) 6-4, 7-5
Paula Badosa (ESP x26) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-3, 7-5
Victoria Azarenka (BLR x20) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-1, 6-4
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-0, 6-4
Emma Navarro (USA x13) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-1, 6-1
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x19) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 7-6 (12/10), 6-1
Elina Svitolina (UKR x27) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-1, 6-2
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-4, 6-0
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Erika Andreeva (RUS) 6-7 (3/7), 6-1, 6-2
Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-4, 6-0
Donna Vekic (CRO x24) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-5, 6-1
Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x12) 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)
Madison Keys (USA x14) bt Maya Joint (AUS) 6-4, 6-0
Elise Mertens (BEL x33) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3, 6-2
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x29) bt Iva Jovic (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-3, 6-1
