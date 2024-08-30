Tennis: US Open Day 4 Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 01:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Thursday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 6-4, 6-0, 6-2
Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x16) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA x30) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1, 7-5
Women
2nd rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Ena Shibahara (JPN) 6-0, 6-1
Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS x21) 6-1, 6-4
Sara Errani (ITA) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-5, 7-5
Diana Shnaider (RUS x18) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-4, 6-4
Jessica Bouzas (ESP) bt Katie Boulter (GBR x31) 7-5, 7-5
Jessika Ponchet (FRA) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) walkover
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x22) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-2, 6-1
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x15) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 6-2, 6-4
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x30) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) bt Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 0-0 retired
Recent Stories
X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature
Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mutual prosperity
PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match
PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
More Stories From World
-
Basel to host Eurovision 20252 minutes ago
-
Ajax advance in style but Chelsea made to sweat22 minutes ago
-
Brazil judge, Musk standoff intensifies as Starlink assets frozen22 minutes ago
-
‘Chengdu International Railway Port’ rises as strategic hub for global trade, diplomacy52 minutes ago
-
Weakening typhoon churns through Japan, up to six dead2 hours ago
-
Pacific bloc backs joint police plan, maintains Taiwan ties2 hours ago
-
New Zealand's Maori king dies aged 692 hours ago
-
Root equals England record of 33 Test centuries, goes joint 10th in all-time list3 hours ago
-
Long-awaited Ubisoft 'Star Wars' game hits shelves3 hours ago
-
Van de Zandschulp conquers Alcaraz after contemplating retirement3 hours ago
-
Bluetongue anguish for Dutch farmers4 hours ago
-
Maduro election rival faces arrest if he ignores third summons4 hours ago