Tennis: US Open Day 4 Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 01:10 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Thursday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 6-4, 6-0, 6-2

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x16) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA x30) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1, 7-5

Women

2nd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Ena Shibahara (JPN) 6-0, 6-1

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS x21) 6-1, 6-4

Sara Errani (ITA) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-5, 7-5

Diana Shnaider (RUS x18) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-4, 6-4

Jessica Bouzas (ESP) bt Katie Boulter (GBR x31) 7-5, 7-5

Jessika Ponchet (FRA) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) walkover

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x22) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-2, 6-1

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x15) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 6-2, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x30) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) bt Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 0-0 retired

