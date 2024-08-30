Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 4 Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 09:00 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Thursday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 6-4, 6-0, 6-2

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x24) 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-4

Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 7-5, 6-0, 1-0 retired

Nuno Borges (POR) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-4, 7-5, 7-5

Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 6-7 (4/7), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/3)

Flavio Cobolli (ITA x31) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) 6-1, 7-5, 6-4

Jack Draper (GBR x25) bt Facundo Díaz (ARG) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

David Goffin (BEL) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1)

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x16) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Otto Virtanen (FIN) 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)

Daniel Evans (GBR) bt Mariano Navone (ARG) 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA x30) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1, 7-5

Women

2nd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Ena Shibahara (JPN) 6-0, 6-1

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x25) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS x21) 6-1, 6-4

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x16) bt Marie Bouzková (CZE) 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3

Sara Errani (ITA) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-5, 7-5

Diana Shnaider (RUS x18) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-4, 6-4

Jessica Bouzas (ESP) bt Katie Boulter (GBR x31) 7-5, 7-5

Jessica Pegula (USA x6) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Jessika Ponchet (FRA) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) walkover

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Renata Zarazua (MEX) 6-3, 6-3

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x22) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-2, 6-1

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x15) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 6-2, 6-4

Karolína Muchová (CZE) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x30) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) bt Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 0-0 retired

More Stories From World