Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 4 Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Tennis: US Open day 4 results - collated

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Thursday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 6-4, 6-0, 6-2

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x24) 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-4

Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 7-5, 6-0, 1-0 retired

Nuno Borges (POR) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-4, 7-5, 7-5

Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 6-7 (4/7), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/3)

Flavio Cobolli (ITA x31) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) 6-1, 7-5, 6-4

Jack Draper (GBR x25) bt Facundo Díaz (ARG) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

David Goffin (BEL) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1)

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x16) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Otto Virtanen (FIN) 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)

Daniel Evans (GBR) bt Mariano Navone (ARG) 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA x30) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1, 7-5

Women

2nd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Ena Shibahara (JPN) 6-0, 6-1

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x25) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS x21) 6-1, 6-4

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x16) bt Marie Bouzková (CZE) 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3

Sara Errani (ITA) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-5, 7-5

Diana Shnaider (RUS x18) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-4, 6-4

Jessica Bouzas (ESP) bt Katie Boulter (GBR x31) 7-5, 7-5

Jessica Pegula (USA x6) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Jessika Ponchet (FRA) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) walkover

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Renata Zarazua (MEX) 6-3, 6-3

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x22) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-2, 6-1

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x15) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 6-2, 6-4

Karolína Muchová (CZE) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x30) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) bt Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 0-0 retired

Related Topics

USA Sofia Thompson Xinyu Osaka Hun David Ita Van Pakistan Oilfields Limited US Open

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

2 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

2 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

3 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

3 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

3 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

3 hours ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

3 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

3 hours ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

3 hours ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

3 hours ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

3 hours ago

More Stories From World