Tennis: US Open Day 5 Results - 2nd Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) US Open results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Francisco Comesaña (ARG) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x32) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
Women
3rd rd
Paula Badosa (ESP x26) bt Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x20) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Emma Navarro (USA x13) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x19) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x27) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-2, 6-1
Donna Vekic (CRO x24) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 7-5, 6-4
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result6 minutes ago
-
Musk's fury as judge orders X shut down in Brazil2 hours ago
-
Gauff keeps US Open repeat bid alive, Tiafoe outlasts Shelton2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Chelsea to sign Sancho, Sterling joins Arsenal on deadline day2 hours ago
-
Norway's Princess Martha Louise to wed her California shaman2 hours ago
-
Premier League giants slash spending to live within financial rules2 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 5 results - 4th update2 hours ago
-
Power gradually returning in Venezuela after nationwide outage2 hours ago
-
Jonnie Peacock: From death's door to Paralympic icon2 hours ago
-
Decades after independence, France-Algeria ties still tense2 hours ago
-
Migrant influx fuels debate in Spain over illegal migration2 hours ago