Tennis: US Open Day 5 Results - 3rd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 09:30 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) US Open results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Francisco Comesaña (ARG) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x32) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) bt Ben Shelton (USA x13) 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3
Women
3rd rd
Paula Badosa (ESP x26) bt Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x20) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Emma Navarro (USA x13) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x19) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x27) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-2, 6-1
Donna Vekic (CRO x24) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 7-5, 6-4
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
More Stories From World
-
Egyptian killed, Israeli tourists wounded in hotel fight: medical source1 minute ago
-
Tebogo scorches to Rome Diamond League 100m win1 minute ago
-
Tebogo scorches to Rome Diamond League 100m win1 minute ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 5 results - 2nd update2 minutes ago
-
Musk's fury as judge shuts down X in Brazil2 minutes ago
-
Trump moves to contain fallout of abortion, IVF rows2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table12 minutes ago
-
Inter hammer Atalanta to take charge in Serie A12 minutes ago
-
Germany ends military operations in junta-run Niger12 minutes ago
-
Atkinson's hundred heroics hurt Sri Lanka before England bowlers strike at Lord's21 minutes ago
-
Gauff rallies to keep US Open repeat bid alive21 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga result21 minutes ago