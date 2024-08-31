Tennis: US Open Day 5 Results - 4th Update
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 09:50 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) US Open results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 6-7 (1/7), 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-1
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Francisco Comesana (ARG) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x18) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x32) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) bt Ben Shelton (USA x13) 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3
Women
3rd rd
Paula Badosa (ESP x26) bt Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x20) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Emma Navarro (USA x13) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x19) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x27) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-2, 6-1
Donna Vekic (CRO x24) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 7-5, 6-4
