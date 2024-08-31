Tennis: US Open Day 5 Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 01:40 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) US Open results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 6-7 (1/7), 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-1
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Francisco Comesana (ARG) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x18) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3
Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x32) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) bt Ben Shelton (USA x13) 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3
Alexei Popyrin (AUS x28) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
Women
3rd rd
Paula Badosa (ESP x26) bt Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x20) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Emma Navarro (USA x13) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x19) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x27) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-2, 6-1
Donna Vekic (CRO x24) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 7-5, 6-4
Elise Mertens (BEL x33) bt Madison Keys (USA x14) 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x29) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2
Recent Stories
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
More Stories From World
-
Who said what on day five of the US Open5 minutes ago
-
Winning Montreal title 'way bigger' than beating Djokovic, says Popyrin6 minutes ago
-
Djokovic falls to Aussie Popyrin in latest US Open shocker6 minutes ago
-
Djokovic falls to Aussie Popyrin in latest US Open shocker6 minutes ago
-
Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit6 minutes ago
-
Turkey's top Kurdish football club resists hatred6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 5 results - 5th update1 hour ago
-
Defending champ Djokovic knocked out of US Open by Popyrin1 hour ago
-
Djokovic US Open defeat sparks questions over legend's future1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result2 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 5 results - 2nd update2 hours ago
-
Musk's fury as judge orders X shut down in Brazil3 hours ago