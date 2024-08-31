Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 5 Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 01:40 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) US Open results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd rd

Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 6-7 (1/7), 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-1

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Francisco Comesana (ARG) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x18) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x32) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) bt Ben Shelton (USA x13) 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3

Alexei Popyrin (AUS x28) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Women

3rd rd

Paula Badosa (ESP x26) bt Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)

Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x20) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Emma Navarro (USA x13) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x19) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x27) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-2, 6-1

Donna Vekic (CRO x24) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 7-5, 6-4

Elise Mertens (BEL x33) bt Madison Keys (USA x14) 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x29) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2

