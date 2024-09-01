Tennis: US Open Day 6 Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 09:40 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) US Open results on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Gabriel Diallo (CAN) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)
Nuno Borges (POR) bt Jakub Mensík (CZE) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-0
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA x31) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
Jack Draper (GBR x25) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Tomas Machac (CZE) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2
Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0, 6-0
Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA x30) 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)
Women
3rd rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x25) 6-4, 6-2
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x16) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-1, 6-1
Diana Shnaider (RUS x18) bt Sara Errani (ITA) 6-2, 6-2
Jessica Pegula (USA x6) bt Jessica Bouzas (ESP) 6-3, 6-3
Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Jessika Ponchet (FRA) 6-3, 6-2
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x22) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x15) 6-3, 6-1
Karolina Muchova (CZE) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-4, 6-2
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x30) 6-3, 6-4
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From World
-
Sinner avoids US Open trapdoor as Swiatek moves into last 1621 minutes ago
-
Australia fight back to tame Pumas 20-19 in Argentina21 minutes ago
-
Things better for disabled people but still work to do: British Paralympic star Shuker21 minutes ago
-
Who said what on day six of the US Open21 minutes ago
-
'Star striking' - Swiatek inspired by chat with Serena Williams30 minutes ago
-
Penny-pinching youth transforming China's bubble tea craze30 minutes ago
-
Electricity returns across Venezuela after prolonged outage31 minutes ago
-
Four decades on, Lord's heroics still vivid for Sri Lanka's Wettimuny31 minutes ago
-
Harris: Trump 'disrespected sacred ground' at US military cemetery31 minutes ago
-
AI chatbots must learn to say 'help!' says Microsoft exec31 minutes ago
-
Paralympic organisers postpone triathlon in Seine over water quality31 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sends hundreds to maximum security jails after election: NGO31 minutes ago