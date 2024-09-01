Tennis: US Open day 6 results - collated

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 09:40 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) US Open results on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd rd

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Gabriel Diallo (CAN) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)

Nuno Borges (POR) bt Jakub Mensík (CZE) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-0

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA x31) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Jack Draper (GBR x25) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0, 6-0

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA x30) 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Women

3rd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x25) 6-4, 6-2

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x16) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-1, 6-1

Diana Shnaider (RUS x18) bt Sara Errani (ITA) 6-2, 6-2

Jessica Pegula (USA x6) bt Jessica Bouzas (ESP) 6-3, 6-3

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Jessika Ponchet (FRA) 6-3, 6-2

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x22) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x15) 6-3, 6-1

Karolina Muchova (CZE) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-4, 6-2

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x30) 6-3, 6-4

