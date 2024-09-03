Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 8 Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Tennis: US Open day 8 results

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) US Open results on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Women

4th rd

Jessica Pegula (USA x6) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS x18) 6-4, 6-2

Karolína Muchova (CZE) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) 6-3, 6-3

afp

Related Topics

USA Ita US Open

Recent Stories

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

31 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

31 minutes ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

31 minutes ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

31 minutes ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

31 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

37 minutes ago
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

37 minutes ago
 Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues ..

Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM

37 minutes ago
 MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitmen ..

MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement

1 hour ago
 Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various ar ..

Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told

1 hour ago
 Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU ..

Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad

1 hour ago
 Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests ..

Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World