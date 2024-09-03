Tennis: US Open Day 8 Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 12:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) US Open results on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):
Men
4th rd
Jack Draper (GBR x25) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2
Women
4th rd
Jessica Pegula (USA x6) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS x18) 6-4, 6-2
Karolína Muchova (CZE) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) 6-3, 6-3
afp
Recent Stories
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: US Open day 8 results5 minutes ago
-
Transgender sprinter makes Paralympic history, triathlon takes place15 minutes ago
-
Netherlands' Plat retains title in Paralympics triathlon25 minutes ago
-
Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza2 hours ago
-
Russia's August advances in Ukraine biggest since October 20221 hour ago
-
Albania releases jailed Greek MEP1 hour ago
-
Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record3 hours ago
-
Pakistani delegation visits Xinjiang, explores rich cultural heritage, modern developments3 hours ago
-
Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment6 hours ago
-
Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport visits the Cypriot Por ..6 hours ago
-
Federation of Saudi Chambers Forms Saudi Business Council with Eastern European countries6 hours ago
-
Oasis fans' fury sparks UK govt review of dynamic pricing6 hours ago