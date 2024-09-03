Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 8 Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Tennis: US Open day 8 results - collated

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) US Open results on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

4th rd

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Tommy Paul (USA x14) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-0, 6-1, 6-3

Jack Draper (GBR x25) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Women

4th rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x16) 6-4, 6-1

Jessica Pegula (USA x6) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS x18) 6-4, 6-2

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x22) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Karolína Muchova (CZE) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) 6-3, 6-3

