Tennis: US Open Day 9 Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Tennis: US Open day 9 results - collated

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) US Open results on Tuesday, the ninth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeding):

Men

Quarter-finals

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)

Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 4-1 - retired

Women

Quarter-finals

Emma Navarro (USA x13) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x26) 6-2, 7-5

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) 6-1, 6-2

