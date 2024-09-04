Tennis: US Open Day 9 Results - Collated
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) US Open results on Tuesday, the ninth day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeding):
Men
Quarter-finals
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)
Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 4-1 - retired
Women
Quarter-finals
Emma Navarro (USA x13) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x26) 6-2, 7-5
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) 6-1, 6-2
