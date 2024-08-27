Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Results - Day 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 12:00 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Monday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Ugo Humbert (FRA x17) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Francisco Comesana (ARG) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2

Ben Shelton (USA x13) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Women

1st rd

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5)

Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) 6-2 - retired

Elina Svitolina (UKR x27) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Erika Andreeva (RUS) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)

Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x32) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4

Donna Vekic (CRO x24) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-4, 6-4

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x12) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 6-2, 6-4

