Tennis: US Open Results - Day 1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 12:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) US Open results on Monday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeded player):
Men
1st rd
Ugo Humbert (FRA x17) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Francisco Comesana (ARG) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2
Ben Shelton (USA x13) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
Women
1st rd
Diane Parry (FRA) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5)
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) 6-2 - retired
Elina Svitolina (UKR x27) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
Erika Andreeva (RUS) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)
Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x32) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4
Donna Vekic (CRO x24) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-4, 6-4
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x12) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 6-2, 6-4
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From World
-
'Like drugs, I guess': Thiem faces retirement without 'high' of winning25 minutes ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission to make history with first private spacewalk25 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 1 results - 1st update25 minutes ago
-
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: health ministry35 minutes ago
-
Search called off after American killed in Iceland ice cave collapse1 hour ago
-
Djokovic, Gauff launch US Open title defences1 hour ago
-
Spain PM heads to W.Africa as migrant arrivals surge2 hours ago
-
Defending champs Djokovic, Gauff headline US Open Day 12 hours ago
-
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe2 hours ago
-
Libya east administration says closes oil fields, suspends exports4 hours ago
-
Israel strikes Gaza after Lebanon flare-up5 hours ago
-
Russia says struck Ukraine energy sites5 hours ago