Tennis: Vienna ATP Results

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Tennis: Vienna ATP results

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Vienna ATP results on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Final

Jack Draper (GBR x7) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-4, 7-5

