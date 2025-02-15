Open Menu

Tennis World Number One Sinner Accepts 3-month Doping Ban

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Tennis world number one Sinner accepts 3-month doping ban

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month ban from tennis after the world number one admitted team mistakes led to him twice testing positive for traces of banned substance clostebol in March last year.

The February 9 to May 4 suspension means Sinner will be free to play in the French Open, the second grand slam of the season, which begins on May 25 at Roland Garros.

In a statement, Sinner said that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accepted that he "had no intent and did not derive any competitive advantage from the two positive tests".

Australian Open champion Sinner has always said that clostebol entered his system when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy.

"This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year," Sinner said.

"I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted WADA's offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a 3- month sanction."

WADA said separately that "Sinner did not intend to cheat" but that he would serve his suspension as he is responsible for the actions of his entourage.

The agreement between Sinner and WADA means that Sinner will be able to play in front of his home fans at the Rome Open which kicks off just after the end of his suspension and is the last big clay court tournament before Roland Garros.

td/nr

Recent Stories

Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in ac ..

Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed

1 minute ago
 Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,7 ..

Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence i ..

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025

52 minutes ago
 This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan s ..

This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for H ..

Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing o ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV

1 hour ago
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL con ..

UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..

1 hour ago
 Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib S ..

Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to ..

UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..

4 hours ago
 India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billio ..

India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030

5 hours ago
 Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death to ..

Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises

5 hours ago

More Stories From World