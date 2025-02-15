Tennis World Number One Sinner Accepts 3-month Doping Ban
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month ban from tennis after the world number one admitted team mistakes led to him twice testing positive for traces of banned substance clostebol in March last year.
The February 9 to May 4 suspension means Sinner will be free to play in the French Open, the second grand slam of the season, which begins on May 25 at Roland Garros.
In a statement, Sinner said that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accepted that he "had no intent and did not derive any competitive advantage from the two positive tests".
Australian Open champion Sinner has always said that clostebol entered his system when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy.
"This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year," Sinner said.
"I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted WADA's offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a 3- month sanction."
WADA said separately that "Sinner did not intend to cheat" but that he would serve his suspension as he is responsible for the actions of his entourage.
The agreement between Sinner and WADA means that Sinner will be able to play in front of his home fans at the Rome Open which kicks off just after the end of his suspension and is the last big clay court tournament before Roland Garros.
td/nr
Recent Stories
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises
More Stories From World
-
Tennis world number one Sinner accepts 3-month doping ban2 minutes ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit2 minutes ago
-
Scholz says does 'not accept outsiders intervening' in German election42 minutes ago
-
EU 'urgently' considering options in response to DRC fighting52 minutes ago
-
Ukraine peace only possible if 'sovereignty secured': Scholz52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for capacity building support to developing nations for their economic growth2 hours ago
-
Togo holds first-ever senate vote despite opposition outcry2 hours ago
-
Artists try to make Cameroon sing a different tune2 hours ago
-
Spanish tourist hotspot Malaga to ban horse-drawn carriages2 hours ago
-
Lebanon president vows punishment for attackers of UN peacekeeper2 hours ago
-
Taiwan air force grounds training jets after crash2 hours ago
-
Ukrainians mark Valentine's Day with tears2 hours ago