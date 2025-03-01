Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Austin Results

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Tennis: WTA Austin results

Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) results on Friday in the WTA tournament in Austin, Texas (x-denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-2

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Ena Shibahara (JPN) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8)

