Tennis: WTA Austin Results
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) results on Friday in the WTA tournament in Austin, Texas (x-denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-2
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Ena Shibahara (JPN) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8)
