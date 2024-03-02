Tennis: WTA Austin Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) results on Friday in the WTA hardcourt tournament in Austin, Texas (x-denotes seeded player):
Quarter finals
Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x1) bt Diane Parry (FRA x5) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
Wang Xinyu (CHN x6) bt Danielle Collins (USA x3) 6-2, retired
Yuan Yue (CHN x8) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-3, 7-5
Anna Karolína Schmiedlova (SVK) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 4-6, 1-2, retired
