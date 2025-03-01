Tennis: WTA Austin Results - Collated
Published March 01, 2025
Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) results on Friday in the WTA tournament in Austin, Texas (x-denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-2
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Ena Shibahara (JPN) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8)
Greet Minnen (BEL) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-3, 7-5
McCartney Kessler (USA x-5) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1
