Tennis: WTA Austin Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) results on Saturday in the WTA tournament in Austin, Texas (x-denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
McCartney Kessler (USA x5) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-5, 6-4.
