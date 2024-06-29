Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open Result
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Bad Homburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Bad Homburg WTA result on Saturday:
Final
Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
afp
