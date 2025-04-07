Tennis: WTA Charleston Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) result on Sunday from the WTA clay court tournament in Charleston, South Carolina (x-denotes seeded player):
Final
Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3, 7-5
