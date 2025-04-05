Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Charleston Results

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Tennis: WTA Charleston results

Charleston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) results on Friday in the WTA clay court tournament in Charleston, South Carolina (x-denotes seeded player):

Quarter finals

Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA x7) 1-6, 6-3, 6-0

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x9) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x3) 6-1, 6-4

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x14) 6-4, 6-3

Recent Stories

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

11 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory i ..

Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025

11 minutes ago
 Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dub ..

Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory

26 minutes ago
 Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming ..

Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..

56 minutes ago
 47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas s ..

47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow

2 hours ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s c ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers

3 hours ago
Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to h ..

PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..

3 hours ago
 PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflatio ..

PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..

3 hours ago
 Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs d ..

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..

3 hours ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sheh ..

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forc ..

3 hours ago
 BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from Ma ..

BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07

3 hours ago

More Stories From World