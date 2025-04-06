Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Charleston Results

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Tennis: WTA Charleston results

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) results on Saturday in the WTA clay court tournament in Charleston, South Carolina (x-denotes seeded player):

Semi-finals

Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x9) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

Playing later:

Amanda Anisimova (USAx8) v Sofia Kenin (USA)

