Tennis: WTA Charleston Results - Collated

Charleston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) results on Friday in the WTA clay court tournament in Charleston, South Carolina (x-denotes seeded player):

Quarter finals

Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA x7) 1-6, 6-3, 6-0

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x9) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x3) 6-1, 6-4

Amanda Anisimova (USA x8) bt Emma Navarro (USA x4) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x14) 6-4, 6-3

