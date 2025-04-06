Tennis: WTA Charleston Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) results on Saturday in the WTA clay court tournament in Charleston, South Carolina (x-denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x9) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5
Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Amanda Anisimova (USAx8) 5-2, retired
Recent Stories
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple
Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: WTA Charleston results - collated5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table15 minutes ago
-
Israel's month-long blockade of aid into Gaza leaves children at grave risk: UNICEF35 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update35 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Charleston results55 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - 2nd update1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 hours ago