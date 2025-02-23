Tennis: WTA Dubai Championships Result
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) result in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Final
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 7-6 (7/1), 6-1
