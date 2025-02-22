Tennis: WTA Dubai Championships Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Playing later
Clara Tauson (DEN) v Karolina Muchova (CZE x14)
