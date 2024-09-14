Tennis: WTA Guadalajara Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Guadalajara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) results on Friday in the WTA hard court tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Magdalena Frech (POL x5) bt Marina Stakusic (CAN) 6-4, 6-3
Caroline Garcia (FRA x4) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE x6) walkover
María Camila Osorio (COL) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2
Olivia Gadecki (AUS) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
