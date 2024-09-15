Tennis: WTA Guadalajara Results - Collated
Published September 15, 2024
Guadalajara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) results on Saturday in the WTA hard court tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Magdalena Frech (POL x5) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x4) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5
Olivia Gadecki (AUS) bt Maria Camila Osorio (COL) 6-2, 6-3
