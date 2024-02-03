Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Linz Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Tennis: WTA Linz results

Linz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) results from the WTA tournament in Linz on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x1) bt Jodie Burrage (GBR) 6-1, 6-2

Donna Vekic (CRO x3) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-0, 7-6 (7/3)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x2) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS x5) 6-2, 7-6 (10/8)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x4) 6-3, 6-2

afp

Related Topics

Linz From

Recent Stories

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

12 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

12 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

12 hours ago
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

13 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

13 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

13 hours ago
 Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark ..

Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..

13 hours ago
 Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'he ..

Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'

13 hours ago

More Stories From World