Tennis: WTA Madrid Open Results

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Tennis: WTA Madrid Open results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) result from the WTA Madrid Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Final

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7)

