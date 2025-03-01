Tennis: WTA Merida Results
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 09:00 AM
Mérida, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) results on Friday in the WTA touranment in Merida, Mexico (x-denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Elina Avanesyan (ARM) bt Maya Joint (AUS) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0
Emiliana Arango (COL) bt Rebecca Sramková (SVK) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0
Recent Stories
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Merida results6 minutes ago
-
Top US diplomat calls on Zelensky to apologize for clash with Trump6 minutes ago
-
Russia says Trump showed 'restraint' against 'scumbag' Zelensky7 hours ago
-
Nigerians displaced as rents double in inflation-hit Lagos7 hours ago
-
Pope, ill with pneumonia, suffers breathing 'crisis': Vatican8 hours ago
-
Russell wraps up Bahrain testing by edging Verstappen8 hours ago
-
Ailing pope suffers breathing 'crisis', Vatican says8 hours ago
-
Mexican cartel boss pleads not guilty in NY9 hours ago
-
Tsitsipas cruises to Dubai final to face 'tired' Auger-Aliassime9 hours ago
-
Trump says Ukraine must make 'compromises' with Russia9 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships results9 hours ago