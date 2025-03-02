Tennis: WTA Merida Results
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Mérida, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) results on Saturday in the WTA touranment in Merida, Mexico (x-denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Emma Navarro (USA x1) bt Elina Avanesyan (ARM) 6-3, 6-3
Emiliana Arango (COL) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
