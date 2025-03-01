Tennis: WTA Merida Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Mérida, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) results on Friday in the WTA touranment in Merida, Mexico (x-denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Emma Navarro (USA x1) bt Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) 6-4, 6-2
Elina Avanesyan (ARM) bt Maya Joint (AUS) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0
Emiliana Arango (COL) bt Rebecca Sramková (SVK) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0
Daria Saville (AUS) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x2) 1-6, 5-3 retired
