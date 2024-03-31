Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Miami Open Result

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Tennis: WTA Miami Open result

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) result on Saturday frm the ATP-WTA Miami Open (x denotes seed):

Women

Final

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) 7-5, 6-3

