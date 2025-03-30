Tennis: WTA Miami Open Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 10:51 AM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) results on Saturday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player):
Women:
Final:
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x4) 7-5 6-2
