Tennis: WTA Qatar Open Result
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) result from the WTA's Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Final
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-4, 6-3
