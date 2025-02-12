Tennis: WTA Qatar Open Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) results from the WTA's Qatar Open in Doha on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
2nd rd
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-2, 6-3
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Elina Avanesyan (ARM) 6-2, 6-3
Jessica Pegula (USA x6) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Coco Gauff (USA x3) 6-2, 7-5
Magda Linette (POL) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 5-7, 6-4
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x9) 6-4, 6-3
Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) 6-4, 6-2
Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-2
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x16) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x4) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-3, 6-4
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x5) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 6-4
Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5
Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-2, 6-3
