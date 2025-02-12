Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Qatar Open Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results - collated

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) results from the WTA's Qatar Open in Doha on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

2nd rd

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-2, 6-3

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Elina Avanesyan (ARM) 6-2, 6-3

Jessica Pegula (USA x6) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Coco Gauff (USA x3) 6-2, 7-5

Magda Linette (POL) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x9) 6-4, 6-3

Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) 6-4, 6-2

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-2

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x16) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x4) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-3, 6-4

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x5) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 6-4

Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-2, 6-3

Recent Stories

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

59 minutes ago
 Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experien ..

Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..

1 hour ago
 UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa ..

UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system

1 hour ago
 Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serve ..

Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..

2 hours ago
 NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 20 ..

NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024

2 hours ago
 FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

2 hours ago
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

2 hours ago
 Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in ..

Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock

2 hours ago
 Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, ..

Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified

2 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

3 hours ago
 Respect for national institutions vital to strengt ..

Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana

2 hours ago
 BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

2 hours ago

More Stories From World