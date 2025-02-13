Tennis: WTA Qatar Open Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) results from the WTA's Qatar Open in Doha on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
3rd rd
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-4, 6-2
Jessica Pegula (USA x6) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) 6-3, 7-5
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-4, 6-2
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 6-3, 6-0
Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3, 6-4
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x4) 6-2, 6-2
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x5) bt Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) 7-6 (7/1), 6-2
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-4
