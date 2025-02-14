Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Qatar Open Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) results from the WTA's Qatar Open in Doha on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x6) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-2, 6-2

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x5) 6-2, 7-5

