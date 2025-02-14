Tennis: WTA Qatar Open Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 02:00 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) results from the WTA's Qatar Open in Doha on Thursday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x6) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-2, 6-2
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x5) 6-2, 7-5
afp
Recent Stories
NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024
Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation
Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairma ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS
12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records
WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global co ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capa ..
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Moldova, Romania summon Russia envoys over drones violations6 minutes ago
-
Trump wants talks on military spending cuts with Russia, China16 minutes ago
-
Trump unveils 'reciprocal tariffs' plan targeting friends and foes26 minutes ago
-
Vaccine critic RFK Jr. confirmed as US health secretary36 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Conference League results36 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says Putin 'peace' comments not to be trusted36 minutes ago
-
Rubio expects deal on Ukraine minerals to 'pay back US taxpayer'46 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results56 minutes ago
-
Afghan arrested after car ramming 'attack' wounds 30 in Germany56 minutes ago
-
Argentina records lowest monthly inflation in 4.5 years1 hour ago
-
WWF legal challenge against Norway deep-sea mining fails1 hour ago